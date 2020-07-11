Carolyn Sue Bagwell, 73, of Callisburg, Texas died on Thursday, July 9, 2020.



She is survived by her husband, Waymon Bagwell of Callisburg; daughter, Starla Tipps and partner, Dale Meadows of Ponca City, OK; daughter, Kim McClinton and husband, Johnny of Callisburg; son, Orland Bagwell and wife, Laura of Sadler; six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, brother, Johnny Crisp and wife, Faye, brother Billy Joe Crisp, sister, Barbara Bratcher and husband, Ray, special nephew Red Crisp, as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, JP and Dollie Crisp, brother, Raymond Crisp, sister, Betty Gilliland and sister, Patricia Nix.

A memorial service honoring Carolyn will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated Rev. Larry Eberhart. At this time no formal visitation is scheduled.

