Carolyn Sue Cruz, age 73 of Denison, TX, passed away, with her loving family at her side, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Left to cherish her memories are her four children; Amber Wilson of Denison, TX, Michael Wilson of Denison, TX, Angela Wall & Allen of Denison, TX, Brandon Dillard of Denison, TX, her sister; Mary Southerland, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a memorial service later and will announce the date.
Arrangements were entrusted to American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 6, 2020