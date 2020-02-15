Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
American Funeral Service Chapel
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX
View Map

CAROLYN SUE PATTERSON


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN SUE PATTERSON Obituary
Carolyn Sue Patterson, age 75, of Denison, TX, passed away, with her loving family near, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Homestead of Sherman. Carolyn was born on May 10, 1944 in Denison, TX to Sam Watson & Nadeen McMahan Watson. She married John Patterson in 1995 in Durant, OK. She was employed as a cashier at Kroger Grocery.
Left to cherish her memory is her son; Cecil Jackson of Joshua, TX, her sisters; Janice Gunn of Denison, TX, Katha Winchester of Hillsboro, TX, Debbie Cowser of Denison, TX, her grandchild; Shane Dunaway, great-grandchild; Gavin Dunaway, her many friends for her Kroger Family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; John Patterson in 2013, her daughter; Darla Jackson in 2008 and her parents; Sam & Nadeen Watson.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with Pastor Brett Castle officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -