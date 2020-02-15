|
|
Carolyn Sue Patterson, age 75, of Denison, TX, passed away, with her loving family near, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Homestead of Sherman. Carolyn was born on May 10, 1944 in Denison, TX to Sam Watson & Nadeen McMahan Watson. She married John Patterson in 1995 in Durant, OK. She was employed as a cashier at Kroger Grocery.
Left to cherish her memory is her son; Cecil Jackson of Joshua, TX, her sisters; Janice Gunn of Denison, TX, Katha Winchester of Hillsboro, TX, Debbie Cowser of Denison, TX, her grandchild; Shane Dunaway, great-grandchild; Gavin Dunaway, her many friends for her Kroger Family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; John Patterson in 2013, her daughter; Darla Jackson in 2008 and her parents; Sam & Nadeen Watson.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with Pastor Brett Castle officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020