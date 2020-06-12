Carolyn Waller, of Durant, Oklahoma, died on June 10, 2020 at the age of 65.

Mrs. Waller is survived by her cherished children, Angie Farrell, Christy Willeby, Tommy Willeby, and Timothy Farrell all of Durant, Oklahoma, six grandchildren, step children, Jason Waller, Tammy Waller, and Bobby Waller all of Durant, Oklahoma.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 AM on June 20, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Armstrong, Oklahoma with Bro. Will Airington officiating.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma

