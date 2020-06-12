CAROLYN WALLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Waller, of Durant, Oklahoma, died on June 10, 2020 at the age of 65.
Mrs. Waller is survived by her cherished children, Angie Farrell, Christy Willeby, Tommy Willeby, and Timothy Farrell all of Durant, Oklahoma, six grandchildren, step children, Jason Waller, Tammy Waller, and Bobby Waller all of Durant, Oklahoma.
The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 AM on June 20, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Armstrong, Oklahoma with Bro. Will Airington officiating.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved