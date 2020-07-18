Carolyn Welch

Or Copy this URL to Share

CELINA–Carolyn Pope Welch, 77, of Celina, TX died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in McKinney, Texas.

A private service will be held.

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Directors in McKinney is in charge of arrangements.

She is survived by husband Johnnie Welch of Celina, TX, daughters Stephanie Welch, Aubrey, TX, Karol Johnson, McKinney, TX, Karla Descoteau, Gunter, TX, Mindy Koehne, Celina, TX, son William Kubiek, Dallas, TX, mother Hortense Pittman, Celina, TX.

