Graveside services for Carolyne D Sample will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, Texas with Pastor Leland Samuelson officiating.

Carolyne died on June 27, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

