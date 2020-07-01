CAROLYNE D. SAMPLE
Graveside services for Carolyne D Sample will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, Texas with Pastor Leland Samuelson officiating.
Carolyne died on June 27, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
