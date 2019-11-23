|
|
Our beloved 'Aunt Sister' Carolyne Jane Tune passed away peacefully in her home on November 7th 2019 at 78 years old.
Carolyne was born to Othel and Ossie Tune on July 3rd 1941 in Denison Tx.
Carolyne lived a life of adventure. She instilled that adventure in all of us. She made every day moments exciting and made the big moments spectacular. We will carry her memory with us in all that we do.
The later years of her life were spent in social service. She was devoted to helping the needy, the homeless and people with disabilities. She had a way of taking the less fortunate and making them feel on top of the world. She always had an entourage with her from all walks of life. She opened her home to any person or dog in need just like her mother, Othel Tune always did. She gave and gave until she had nothing left to give.
Carolyne is survived by her sister, Lana Beth Tune Dusek; brother, Randal Tune; nieces, Ashlan, Christian, Portland and Amber; nephews, Gabe, Jason and Chad. She had many great-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and will miss her always.
In lieu of flowers we know that Carolyne would love if you would make a donation to Denison Local Welfare Group (DAWG) in her honor.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019