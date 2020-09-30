SHERMAN-Funeral services for Casey Frank Ticknor will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday October 3 at Trinity Baptist Church. Rev. Jason Anderson of the church will officiate. Mr. Ticknor, 43, passed away Sunday September 27 at Texoma Medical Center.
Casey was born May 31, 1977 in Sherman and graduated from Sherman High School in 1995. He recently completed his bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and had worked as the IT Director at Grayson College for 14 years. Casey was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He adored and cherished time with his mother, Joe Ellen. He was a member at Woodlawn Country Club and loved playing golf with his close friends. He enjoyed many seasons of hunting with his sons, Evan and Andrew, and his brother Stephen. He was a grill master and loved hosting cookouts. He will be remembered as a strong father figure and provider for his family.
Casey is survived by his wife Jennifer of Sherman; two sons, Andrew (12) and Evan (10); mother, Joe Ellen Ticknor of Sherman; father, Larry Ticknor of Seagoville; brother, Stephen Ticknor and wife Penny of Sherman; two nieces, Lexi and Libby Ticknor; uncle, John Frank and his wife Mary of Durant; aunt, Linda Canady of Sherman; and numerous cousins.
Honorable pallbearers are Eric Walker, Brandon Adkins, Jake Bindel, Bobby Rathfon, Jarred Reynolds, Robbie Trissell, and Matt Fogerty.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Services will also be streamed live online through http://www.trinitysherman.com/
and Trinity Baptist Facebook.