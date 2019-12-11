|
Casey Wayne Harlow of Anna, Texas passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 41. He was born on May 1, 1978 to Larry Wayne and Charlotte (Hendricks) Harlow in Sherman, Texas. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Charlotte Harlow of Anna, Texas; brother, Ben Larkin Harlow of Anna, Texas; girlfriend, Sherry Stratton of Van Alstyne, Texas; niece, Addison Pepepiczka; favorite uncle, Mike Hendricks of Arlington, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends. Casey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Haley (Papaw) and Ruth Harlow and Granny (Sal) Hendricks. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Alexander Cemetery in Anna, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019