Cassie passed away into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Baylor Hospital in Plano, Texas. She was born to Tex and Lola Slagle Horton on a Sunday evening, Dec. 3, 1961 in Paris, Texas. Cassie, a loving and loved wife and mother, was also a much loved child who liked to tease. She talked at an early age, and would tattle on her older brother and sister who played pranks on her. Her gift to the world was a very loving and compassionate heart as big as Texas. She always wanted to help and care for others. When she was a child, she would send cards to her parents and mail them from home and serve them breakfast in bed. She had many friends and relatives whom she loved very much and was loved by all. She was preceded in death by her father, Tex Horton, and grandparents, Roy and Versie Horton and Brady and Jewel Slagle Johnson.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Tele Chaverria and her three sons, Eric Chaverria and wife, Randi, Ezekiel Chaverria and McCade Chaverria; grandchildren, Kimberly Anderson and husband, Alex; Ryker, Jacob and Greyson Chaverria; her mother, Lola Horton; brother, Reginald Horton and wife, Deborah; and sister, Rochelle Powers and husband, Bill; special Aunts and Uncles, Minnieyon and Robert Hensley, Troy and Carolyn Horton, and Travis and Patsy Horton and a host of cousins and loving friends who helped her during her long illness.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Telephone Baptist Church under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Grove Cemetery in Telephone, Texas. Rev. Jase Waller will officiate.



