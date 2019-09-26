Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
Catherine Chloe Overturf


1922 - 2019
Catherine Chloe Overturf Obituary
Catherine Overturf left this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Catherine was born Wednesday, November 29, 1922, the 7th child of Charles and Dottie Newton. She was born and raised in Denison, Texas, where she met and married Bobby Overturf on March 30, 1940.
Cathy had many adventures as an Air Force wife while raising their three children. Upon Bob's retirement they settled back in Denison where she opened her house and raised four grandchildren. Catherine had such a gracious, benevolent heart, she loved her family, friends, God and the Texas Rangers.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her loving husband and daughter Becky.
She is survived by her son, Dennis and wife Lois, son, John and his wife Phyllis; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Fairview Cemetery Chapel on Friday, September 27th at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's name to Home Hospice of Grayson County.
Personal condolences may be made at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019
