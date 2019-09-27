Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Overturf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Chloe Overturf

Send Flowers
Catherine Chloe Overturf Obituary
Catherine Chloe Overturf, 96, of Denison, died Tuesday September 24, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis, and John; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice of Grayson County.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.