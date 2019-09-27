|
Catherine Chloe Overturf, 96, of Denison, died Tuesday September 24, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis, and John; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice of Grayson County.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019