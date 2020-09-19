1/
CATHERINE JEAN SMITH
Catherine Jean Smith, age 87, of Collinsville, TX, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 11, 2020. Catherine was born on August 13, 1933.
She is survived by her two children; Cathy Smith of Collinsville, TX & Gary W. Smith of Okla. City, OK, her sisters; Julia C. Lewis of Rock Port, TX, Connie of CA, her brother; M. L. Warren & Sandy of Carrollton, TX, two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other extended family & friends.
The family will plan a service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 19, 2020.
