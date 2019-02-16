Funeral Services for Cathryn Hatch, age 75 of Bonham, Texas will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Officiating will be Rev. Lisa Reece. Interment will follow at Randolph Lindsey in Randolph, Texas. Cathryn passed away on February 14, 2019. She was born May 6, 1943 in Mead, Oklahoma to Thomas Newton Watterson and Flossie Roberts Watterson.

Cathryn loved Bluegrass Gospel music. She always tried to attend any gospel music events around the area. She enjoyed quilting and garage sales. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. Cathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Newton Watter son and Flossie Roberts Watterson; brother Calvin Watterson; son-in-law Jack Berni; brother-in-law Jimmie West.

Surviving are her daughter Beverly Berni of Ivanhoe; son Mark Hilliard of Lamasco; five grandchildren, Thomas Hilliard of Sanger,, Paul Hilliard of Lamasco, Margaret Hilliard of Sanger, Sarah Eymard and husband Jean of Bonham, Scott Berni and wife Payton of Lamasco; great-grandchild, Jaxlea Belt; three sisters Doris West of Bonham, Oleta Lawson of Bonham and Joyce Short and husband Charles of Randolph; brother Carl Watterson and wife Jaxine of Edhube; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her nephews and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 15 at Wise Funeral Home.

An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bonham Snap Center, 210 E 6th St., Bonham, TX 75418 or the First Presbyterian Church Prayer Garden Fund, 818 N Main St., Bonham, TX 75418. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary