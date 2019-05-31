Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Knights of Honor Cemetery
1145 E. Fairview St.
Blossom, TX
Cecil Adams Obituary
Cecil Adams, age 72, of Denison, Texas passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Cecil was born April 22, 1947 in Murray County, Georgia to Ada and Paul Adams.
Cecil is survived by his wife, Joyce Adams; son Cecil Paul Adams and wife Jody; daughter Sharon Sullivan and husband Tracy; sisters Dolly Forester, Rosa King, Rachel Buckner; brother, Donald Martin; and grandchildren Collin Sullivan, Emma Adams, and Brady Adams.
Cecil was preceded in death his parents; sisters Mary Calvin, Martha Beavers; brothers James Martin; Berry Martin, Junior Martin, Davis Martin, and Ray Martin.
A visitation for Cecil will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W Woodard St, Denison, Texas 75020. A military graveside service will occur Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Knights of Honor Cemetery, 1145 E. Fairview St., Blossom, Texas.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Cecil Adams, Brady Adams, Tracy Sullivan, Collin Sullivan, Doyle Montgomery, Dale Montgomery, DJ Montgomery, Donnie Montgomery, Keith Cline.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Adams family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 31, 2019
