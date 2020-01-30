Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Resources
More Obituaries for CECIL CORDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECIL KEITH CORDELL


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CECIL KEITH CORDELL Obituary
Cecil Keith Cordell, 87, of Sherman Texas, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
Visitation will be from 2 – 4 pm Sunday January 26, and Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, at 2pm, both at Dannel Funeral Home, with Pastor Charlie Ellison of Calvary Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Arrangements are being made through Dannel Funeral Home.
Cecil was born in Sadler, Texas to Clem and Pearl Cordell on October 19, 1932. He attended school in Grayson County, and graduated from Sherman High School. He married Mary Margrette Wood on January 2, 1953. He graduated from Grayson College, and worked a variety of steadily advancing positions, culminating in a position of sales and management for 43 years in the bearing industry. He served in the United States Air Force, where he completed military radio school, and stationed in Mississippi, on Johnston Island, and in Washington State. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 53 years. He served as a teacher, deacon, and treasurer, where his generosity and love changed lives and carried many others through hard times.
Cecil is preceded in death by parents Clem and Pearl Cordell, brother J.T. Cordell, and sister Leila Tendill, and loving wife, Mary Cordell.
Cecil is survived by sons: Billy and wife Karen Cordell, and Kenneth Cordell; daughters: Evelynn Cordell, and Bonnie and husband Tim Smith; grandchildren: Kacey and wife Christina Cordell, and Hannah Smith; step grandchildren: Audra, Sara, Leesa, and Micheal, and along with thirteen great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home
You may sign an online guest book at Dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CECIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -