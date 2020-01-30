|
|
Cecil Keith Cordell, 87, of Sherman Texas, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
Visitation will be from 2 – 4 pm Sunday January 26, and Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, at 2pm, both at Dannel Funeral Home, with Pastor Charlie Ellison of Calvary Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Arrangements are being made through Dannel Funeral Home.
Cecil was born in Sadler, Texas to Clem and Pearl Cordell on October 19, 1932. He attended school in Grayson County, and graduated from Sherman High School. He married Mary Margrette Wood on January 2, 1953. He graduated from Grayson College, and worked a variety of steadily advancing positions, culminating in a position of sales and management for 43 years in the bearing industry. He served in the United States Air Force, where he completed military radio school, and stationed in Mississippi, on Johnston Island, and in Washington State. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 53 years. He served as a teacher, deacon, and treasurer, where his generosity and love changed lives and carried many others through hard times.
Cecil is preceded in death by parents Clem and Pearl Cordell, brother J.T. Cordell, and sister Leila Tendill, and loving wife, Mary Cordell.
Cecil is survived by sons: Billy and wife Karen Cordell, and Kenneth Cordell; daughters: Evelynn Cordell, and Bonnie and husband Tim Smith; grandchildren: Kacey and wife Christina Cordell, and Hannah Smith; step grandchildren: Audra, Sara, Leesa, and Micheal, and along with thirteen great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020