Cecil Ray Phillips of Denison, (originally from Savoy) died August 4, 2019 at The Woodlands Care Center. He was 84 years of age.
Ray was born September 27, 1934 in Flag Springs, TX. He was the ninth child of Richard J. Phillips and Trudie A. Phillips. He had seven brothers and one sister. His brothers were, T.J., Bert, William, Delma, Clyde, Buster, and Bobby. His sister was Gladys Rhoads. All preceded him in death.
He went to school at New Hope and Ivanhoe North Fannin where he graduated in 1953. In 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Fredda Gibbs. They had three sons, Cris, Scott and Kendall. In April 1973, Cris was killed during a storm while on a Boy Scout Outing at Davy Crockett National Forrest.
Ray worked at Chance Vought Aircraft until he was drafted into the Army in June 1957. He spent eighteen months in Germany. After his discharge from the Army he went to work for the MOrton Food Company as a Route Salesman. After eighteen years he resigned as Western Division Manager in charge of one third of the company. Ray owned and operated Ray's Restaurant located at 212 West Main in Denison, TX for ten years. He moved to Savoy, TX and raised cattle for eighteen years before retiring in 2012. He married Rachel Anders in October 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel; son, Scott Phillips and wife Stephanie of Denison, son, Kendall Phillips and wife Catherine of Syracuse, NY, step-son, Michael Anders and wife Stacy of Colbert, step-daughter, Gail Bell and husband Dick of Plano. Four granddaughters, Rhianna and Summer Phillips, Marissa Bruton and Rachel Anders. Four grandsons, Brandon Bell and wife Leia, Derek Bell, Cole Anders and wife Christi, and Austin Anders. Three great-grandchildren, Natalie Bell, Averie Bell, and Rowan Avila. Sister-in-laws, Nora Phillips, and Carol Tredway. Several nieces and nephews.
His body will be cremated. The family requests no flowers, any donations to go to their favorite charity.
A family and friends visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019