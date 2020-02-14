|
VAN ALSTYNE–Cecil Raye Jenkins, age 90, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born October 6, 1929 in Pilot Grove, TX, son of Homer and Mary (Kenner) Jenkins who preceded him in death along with son Johnny Wayne Jenkins, sisters, Pansy Lay, Patsy Jay, brother Glenn Jenkins and son in-law Joe Russell.
Raye married Ollie Lue Hix on February 28, 1948 in Van Alstyne, TX and were happily married for 67 years until her passing on February 19, 2016. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. Family left to cherish his memory are son Mark Jenkins & wife Shonna, daughter Donna Russell, daughter-in-law Brenda Ashley and husband Larry, grandchildren Brad Jenkins and wife Sara, Jory Russell and wife Cris, Joel Russell and wife Kacy, Jamie Molder and husband Nic, Ashley Jenkins, Brook Jenkins, Jessica Allison and husband Christopher, great grandchildren Grace Jenkins, Reid Russell, Parker Jenkins, Rylee Russell, Jordan Russell, John Jenkins, Cohen Molder, Ryder Russell, Jonah Russell, Jensen Molder, Julia Russell, Logan Allison, Britain Jenkins, and Landry Allison.
Raye opened Raye Jenkins Used Cars in 1948 and Van Alstyne Camper Sales in 1966 until he finally closed down in 2018 after 70 years of business. Raye and Ollie Lue were members of the North Texas Happy Travelers Camper Club and loved their trips to Colorado. Raye's greatest joy in life was his family. PaPaw as he was known to many was always there with a coke and candy for any visitor.
Family visitation will be held at Scoggins Funeral Home on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Joe R. Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund at Landmark/Simmons Bank in Whitesboro, TX.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020