Cedric Hall Dunbar Obituary
Cedric Hall Dunbar, Jr. age 71, of Bonham, TX died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center Bonham Hospital, Bonham, TX.

Rosary and Liturgy will be at 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Visitation will start at 7:00 PM. Mass will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Bonham, TX. Father Paolo Capra will officiate. Inurnment will be held at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Dunbar of Bonham, TX; son Marc Dunbar of Plano, TX; daughter, Kristi Dunbar Wallis of Bonham, TX; brother, Chris Dunbar of Monument, CO; and sister, Cathy Tutko of Aurora, CO.





In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the s Project at
www.woundedwarriorproject.org.



To convey condolences or sign an online registry, please visit www.coopersorrells.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
