Cedric Hall Dunbar, Jr. age 71, of Bonham, TX died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center Bonham Hospital, Bonham, TX.
Rosary and Liturgy will be at 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Visitation will start at 7:00 PM. Mass will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Bonham, TX. Father Paolo Capra will officiate. Inurnment will be held at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Dunbar of Bonham, TX; son Marc Dunbar of Plano, TX; daughter, Kristi Dunbar Wallis of Bonham, TX; brother, Chris Dunbar of Monument, CO; and sister, Cathy Tutko of Aurora, CO.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the s Project at
www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
