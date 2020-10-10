Charla Ruth McAdoo 75, of Kingston, Oklahoma passed away October 9, 2020 at Texoma Healthcare Center in Sherman, Texas. She was born on February 23, 1945 in Madill to the late Paul E. Dickerson Jr. and Helen P. Lollis Dickerson. Ruth was raised in the Willis Powell area where she was a member of the Willis Baptist Church. She graduated from Kingston High School in 1963 and went to work for Texas Instruments for 30 plus years until she retired in the late 90's. Ruth moved back to Kingston in 2003 where she was a attended First Baptist Church of Kingston. Along spending time with family and especially her grandkids, she loved vacationing in Port Aransas and traveling with the Chickasaw Nation as an elder.
She is survived by: Children: Erin Lemons and James Kuykendall, Kingston, Oklahoma, Clinton McAdoo and wife Carey, Sherman, Texas
Grandchildren: Devin Lemons, Dylan Lemons and Luke McAdo. Sisters: Paulette Porter and husband Mike, Yukon, Oklahoma, Vicki Wilkins and husband Wendell, Mead, Oklahoma
Services are pending.