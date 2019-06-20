|
|
Charlene 'Charli' Hall Bridges, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
She was born on January 30, 1940 in Pampa, TX to Charles and Louella (Saunders) Hall. She was a 1958 graduate of McLean High school. She married Jim Bridges on March 23, 1984. Charli and Jim owned the Stuff Shop in Collinsville, Texas for 20 years. Charli loved to laugh and tell jokes; she loved her family deeply.
She is survived by her husband, Jim and fur baby, Willie of Collinsville; daughter, Tammy (Bryant) Wooten; son, Chuck (Elaine) Pierce; two sisters, Janelle (Richard) Burch, Donna (Fred) Hulsey; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charli was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Mac Hall and son-in-law Carl Boykin and fur baby, Olivia.
The family will hold a memorial service for Charli at a later time. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online register, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 20, 2019