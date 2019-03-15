Please join us in celebrating the life of Charlene McGehee who went home to be with Jesus on March 12, 2019 in Denison, TX at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving daughters, Paula Bryant, Dana Stafford, Kay Ramsey, and Carla McGehee. Along with her six grandchildren, Lacey, Trishia, Doyce, Robert, Daniel, and Paige. Her nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by husband, Glendon McGehee and sister, Peggy Boyd. Charlene was born October 21, 1934 to Muriel Jones Eldredge Nixon and Charles Eldredge. She graduated from Denison High School in 1953. She married Glendon in 1954. In 1996 she retired from Texoma Medical Center after 20 years of service. She spent her retirement years reading, gardening, researching her genealogy, and volunteering including meals on wheels. Her children and grandchildren remember her as a strong loving woman who encouraged them to pursue their goals and always follow Jesus Christ. Her funeral will be Friday March 15th at 2pm at Fisher Funeral Home with Chaplain Jerry Huggins officiating. The family would like to thank Guardian Hospice for their care and support during this time.



