1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Charlene Schula, 70, peacefully passed away March 11, 2019 from complications related to her battle with cancer. Born in Montebello CA, June 30, 1948, she was the only daughter of the late John and Marie (Rasmussen) Schula, and her two deceased brothers, John and Eugene. She is survived by friend and companion Gilbert Romero of Albuquerque, NM. She was a loving mother to her sole son, Steve Schula and wife, Tanya of Omaha, NE; and her three grandchildren, Chelsea, Ethan, and Jackson. She desires no formal services. Always on the go, Charlene loved to people watch in societies hustling and bustling crossroads. An avid lover of wildlife and birds, especially hummingbirds, Charlene loved sewing, quilting, and gardening. The family is creating a memorial in her name in support of the joys she loved so much; to donate send an e-mail to [email protected] for more information. Charlene was a devoted federal employee who worked in government during the late-70s until her retirement from the Social Security Administration in the fall of 2010. She loved her dearest friends in the local ladies' club: Fran, Charlotte, Ruth, Geneva, Tricia, and Shirley; and last but most notably not least Kay Johnson of Albuquerque, NM- all sisters, she couldn't have wished for any better! She'll miss you too.

