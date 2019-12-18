|
Charles Alan Hobbs, 57, of Denison, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Hobbs was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Hobbs of Denison; sons, William Charles Hobbs III of Denison, and Mark Hobbs; daughter, Ashley Nichole Hobbs of Wichita Falls, sister, Karen Mays of McKinney; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019