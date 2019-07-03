|
|
|
Charles J. Ballard, 69, of Whitewright, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Focus Care in Sherman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Whitewright. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by daughter, Tammy (Billy) Holley; sons, Shawn Ballard, and Alton Sommers; step-children, Brian (Leslie) Blanton, Kathy Alisa (Terrance) Wade, Jerry (Kathy) Blanton, Michael Blanton, and Demetras Blanton; sisters, Hattie (Freddie) Orr, Carol Kemp, Dorothy Brown, and Sheila Ballard; brothers, Aurthur (Wilma) Ballard, Harold Ballard, Reverend Joe (Cassandra) Ballard, Alonzo (Rita) Ballard, and Terry Ballard.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 3, 2019