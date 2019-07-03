Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Whitewright, TX
1950 - 2019
Charles Ballard Obituary
Charles J. Ballard, 69, of Whitewright, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Focus Care in Sherman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Whitewright. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by daughter, Tammy (Billy) Holley; sons, Shawn Ballard, and Alton Sommers; step-children, Brian (Leslie) Blanton, Kathy Alisa (Terrance) Wade, Jerry (Kathy) Blanton, Michael Blanton, and Demetras Blanton; sisters, Hattie (Freddie) Orr, Carol Kemp, Dorothy Brown, and Sheila Ballard; brothers, Aurthur (Wilma) Ballard, Harold Ballard, Reverend Joe (Cassandra) Ballard, Alonzo (Rita) Ballard, and Terry Ballard.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 3, 2019
