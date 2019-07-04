|
|
Mr. Charles J. Ballard, 69, passed away on June 26 at Focus Care of Sherman.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at First United Methodist Church in Whitewright.
Mr. Ballard is survived by daughter, Tammy (Billy) Holley; sons, Shawn Ballard and Alton Sommers; sisters, Hattie (Freddie) Orr, Carol Kemp, Dorothy Brown and Sheila Ballard, brothers, Aurthur (Wilma) Ballard, Harold Ballard, Reverend Joe (Cassandra) Ballard, Alonzo (Rita) Ballard, Garry Blanton and Terry Ballard; children he helped raise, Brain (Leslie) Blanton, Kathy Alisa (Terrance) Wade ,Jerry (Kathy) Blanton, Michael (Tina) Blanton, Mark Blanton and Demetra Blanton. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 4, 2019