HOWE–Charles Russell Bush of Howe, TX succumbed 26 November 2020 following a 3 ½ year battle with cancer. He was born 27 June, 1944 to Travis and Jessie (Pointer) Bush in Whitewright, TX. He graduated Trenton High School in 1962. He married Syretha (Sam) Christopher in 1963 and was employed with Texas Instruments for 33 years.
He is preceded in death by both mother and father and two sisters, Geraldine Shackleford and Shirley Benson.
He is survived by wife Syretha of 57 years and son Lesley Bush of Richardson, TX
No services are planned per his request and the on-going Covid-19 crises. He will be buried at Oak Hill cemetery in Whitewright in the family plot. Scoggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Special thanks to Home Hospice (Mike, Toni, Donya and Sharon) for the support and aid during this trying ordeal.
If desired memorials may be sent to: Home Hospice, 805 W. Center Street, Sherman, TX 75090 or charity of your choice
.