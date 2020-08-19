BONHAM–Memorial services for Charlie Douglas Turman, age 65, of Bonham, TX will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Fannin Bible Baptist Church. Bro. Ralph Brown will officiate.

Mr. Turman passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Texoma

Medical Center in Denison, TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-

Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

Charlie is survived by daughters, Patti Turman of Telephone, TX; Carrie

Lynn Turman of Blanchard, LA and Kristi Almond of Greenville, TX;

10 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, brother, Dell Turman of Bonham, TX; brother, Gerry Turman and wife Mary of Bonham, TX; sister, Kathy Turner and husband Paul of Sherman, TX and brother, Randy Turman and wife Charlotte of Bonham, TX.

