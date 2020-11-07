1/
CHARLES DAVID CASTLE
BONHAM–Charles David Castle, age 81, of Bonham, TX was born on March 1, 1939 in Flagg Springs Community in Fannin County to Orville Frank and Sallie Fannie (Lassiter) Castle. He joined our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Clyde Cosper Texas State Veterans Home.
He is survived by children, David Castle and wife Paula, Jeff Castle and wife Michelle, Cramer Castle and wife Sharon and Nat Castle; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren, brother, Earl Castle and sister, Lois Staley.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home. Memorial services are to be determined at a later date.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
