Charles David Parker died February 5, 2020 at the age of 90 in Durant, Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be held at the Durant Church of Christ in Durant, Ok at 10:00 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 with Bro. Logan Cates officiating.
Survivors include son, David J. Parker of Sherman, TX, daughter, Cheryl Lynn May of Bossier City, LA. Also survived by three grandsons and five great-grandchildren. Family visitation will be from 2-4:00 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery, Durant, OK immediately following the funeral.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020