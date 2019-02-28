Resources More Obituaries for Charles Tamplen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Dee Tamplen

Obituary Flowers Charles Dee Tamplen, 96, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman.

Charles was born on March 25, 1922 in Whitesboro, TX to D.R. and Lexie Mae (Godwin) Tamplen. He married the love of his life, Annie Lena Rodgers on June 2, 1945 in Whitesboro, Texas. He and Lena have spent the last 74 years together building a home and making memories. He worked as a Seismograph driller and was an electrician for many years. He was a Presbyterian by faith, a man who supported many charities for kids, the underprivileged and the Presbyterian Children's Home. He loved music and was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboy's football team.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lena Tamplen of Whitesboro, brother, Harold Tamplen and wife, Frankie of Whitesboro, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, D.R. and Lexie Tamplen, son, Troy Tamplen, and brothers, David Tamplen Jr., J.W. Tamplen and James Ralph Tamplen.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. No formal visitation is planned.