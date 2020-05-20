|
SHERMAN-Charles Edward (Eddie) Anderson left his loving family to be with his Lord Sunday, May 17th. He was born in Sherman, Texas on July 8th, 1947 to Charles Weldon (Son) Anderson and Betty Ruth (Richards) Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rosemary Anderson, brother Gary Anderson and wife Darlene of Pottsboro, Texas, sister Cindy Pallett and husband Freddie of Grapevine,Texas, two sons Brandon Anderson of Whitewright, Texas, Jarrod Anderson and wife Alida of Sherman, two daughters, Renee Lavy and Brittnay Anderson both from Sherman. Also, he is survived by his grandchildren Chase Anderson and Cheyenne Bowels and their son David Anderson, Ruby Madeline Randall, Tyler Arthur and her daughter Freya and Khloe Anderson. He was preceded in death by both parents, one brother John Paul Anderson, one daughter Melissa Anderson one son Paul Lavy and a granddaughter, Tonya Levy.
Eddie grew up in Sherman and went to SHS and joined the Navy upon his graduation and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. After returning from the service, he joined his father to carry on the family business, Anderson Slaughtering and Processing. He did this until the summer of '91 when the family business closed. He loved time at the lake and having his family at the lake with him. He also enjoyed his time with the Jaycees and the life-long friends he met there. He never met a stranger he would not help and loved his family dearly. He will be missed by so many.
The family will be welcoming all friends on Friday, May 22nd from 6pm - 8pm at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman TX. The family will also be planning a larger life service to be announced at a later date when restrictions will be lifted.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 20, 2020