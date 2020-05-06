|
|
April 19, 1966 –
May 1, 2020
WHITEWRIGHT–Charles Edward Jones of Whitewright passed away peacefully in Denison on May 1, 2020 at the age of 54. Charlie was born to Billy Joe Jones and Billie Jean Pinkston in Sherman, Texas on April 19, 1966.
Charlie was a man who loved and enjoyed people with an outgoing nature. He was a man of many friends and many nicknames. To his musician buddies he was known as "The King"; he often introduced himself as "Charles Edward Jones, Esquire the third" with a smile.
Charlie was a passionate musician who was meticulous in his art, proficient at many stringed instruments but excelled at playing the lead guitar. His first band in high school was "Rebel" later he was with "Red Horse", "Break Heart Pass", "Reno Bound", "Robert Joe Vandergrift band", Ace High", "The Shawna Hart Band" and last "The Southern Cross". He was "lead singer", sang harmony and thrived playing requests and stump the band!
Charlie was a noted sports fanatic, following The Rangers and The Cowboys. He encouraged his kids to be the best athletes possible and was so proud that Trent and Tobi played collegiate baseball and softball. Charlie was extremely close to his brothers meeting with them for lunch every Monday and loved going on trips, just the four of them.
He had an engaging and humorous love relationship with his wife, Rhonda. He loved his children unconditionally.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Rhonda Jones of Whitewright, Texas; sons, Cody Jacob Jones of Amarillo, Texas, David Trent Jones of Whitewright, Texas; daughter Tobi Shaune Jones of Whitewright, Texas; brothers, Jerry Jones and wife Donna of Dorchester, Texas, David Jones and wife Sharon of Ida, Texas, and Jimmy Jones and wife Mary of Tom Bean, Texas; sister – in – laws, Tammie Curry and Husband Matt of Ravenna, Texas, Kathy Howard and husband Christopher of Waco, Texas; aunt, Mary Jo Rhodes of Irving, Texas; in laws, John Parker and wife Pat of Bonham, Texas. Along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and a large group of musician friends.
Graveside Services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Carson Cemetery in Ector, Texas with Kevin Lane officiating. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 6, 2020