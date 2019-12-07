|
|
On Saturday, November 30, 2019 the Lord called longtime Denison resident, Charles Edward Wakefield, age 90, to his heavenly home.
Charles was born September 24, 1929 in Collinsville, Texas, the son of Dan and Odessa (Graham) Wakefield. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Suter, June 30, 1950 in Sherman, Texas. Charles worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for over 23 years before retiring. After retirement, he worked several more years as a truck driver for Southwest Wheel and for the City of Denison as the animal control officer. Charles leaves a legacy of integrity, love of family, and an endless amount of love and caring for everyone in his life. He was a loyal friend to many people. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Charles leaves behind his beloved family, son, Gary D. Wakefield and wife, Darla of Denison, TX; daughter, Sandra K. Pearson and husband, Bob of Pottsboro, TX; grandson, Jeremy R. Pearson and wife, Liz of Celina, TX; granddaughter, Kari O'Neal and husband, Ian of Lone Grove, OK; great grand twins, Audrey and Grant Pearson of Celina, TX; four nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife of 69 years, Dorothy Wakefield, and his brother, Billy J. Wakefield.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019