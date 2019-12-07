Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wakefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Wakefield


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Wakefield Obituary
On Saturday, November 30, 2019 the Lord called longtime Denison resident, Charles Edward Wakefield, age 90, to his heavenly home.
Charles was born September 24, 1929 in Collinsville, Texas, the son of Dan and Odessa (Graham) Wakefield. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Suter, June 30, 1950 in Sherman, Texas. Charles worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for over 23 years before retiring. After retirement, he worked several more years as a truck driver for Southwest Wheel and for the City of Denison as the animal control officer. Charles leaves a legacy of integrity, love of family, and an endless amount of love and caring for everyone in his life. He was a loyal friend to many people. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Charles leaves behind his beloved family, son, Gary D. Wakefield and wife, Darla of Denison, TX; daughter, Sandra K. Pearson and husband, Bob of Pottsboro, TX; grandson, Jeremy R. Pearson and wife, Liz of Celina, TX; granddaughter, Kari O'Neal and husband, Ian of Lone Grove, OK; great grand twins, Audrey and Grant Pearson of Celina, TX; four nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife of 69 years, Dorothy Wakefield, and his brother, Billy J. Wakefield.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -