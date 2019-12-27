|
|
Services for Charles Hess, Sr., 80, of Athens, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home of Athens with Bro. Randy Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Hess passed away December 25, 2019 in Athens.
Charles Glenn Hess, Sr. was born October 6, 1939 in Grayson County, Texas, the son of Taylor David Hess and Elcie Louise (Hood) Hess. As a young man, he was awarded Second Place for Marksmanship in the Grayson County n4-H Club and utiized that skill throughout his lifetime as his hobbies included hunting and fishing as well as riding down country roads and working through word puzzles. Chalres graduated from Starr School as class Salutatorian and received Outboard Marine Certifications in Texas, Ohio and Florida. He retired as a Marine Mechanic from Lynn's Marine. Charles was a member of West Athens Baptist Church which is now Fellowship Baptist Church of Athens. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by parents, Taylor David (Bud) and Elcie Hess; sisters, Wannell Dobbs, Earlene Hicks and Nita Sue Hess; brother, Paul Wayne Hess; nephew, Roger Hicks and neice, Jonell Dobbs.
Survivors include wife, Drusilla Hess of Athens; children, Charles Glenn Hess, Jr. and spouse Darlene of Longview, Donna Marie Burleson and spouse Mike of Garland, James David Hes of Toler, Arlinda Derlene Boris and spouse Tricia of Seven Points and B rian Carl Cannon and spouse Teena of Hurst; sisblings, Dean Hess and spouse LaVern of Denison, Jerry Hess of Denison, Gary Phillip Hess of Bells, Barabara Styles of Bells and Brenda Markham of Denison; cousin, Elizabeth West of Durant, Okla.; fifteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be George Sheilds, Nicholas Burleson, Ryan Hess, Karson Hess, Brayden Cannon and Garrett Cannon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any non-profit organization of choice aiding in Parkinson's Research.
A vistation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019