SHERMAN–Charles Iziah Escalera went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 29th, 2020 at the age of 90 years old. Charles was born in Sherman on January 6th, 1930 to mother Fidelia Alvarez and father Carmen Joe Escalera. He graduated high school in 1947 and entered the U.S. Army, attending from 1947-1950. Upon his return home Charles worked for many years as a supervisor at John Mansville and then L.O.F. After his retirement he could frequently be found in the mornings at the Sherman McDonalds enjoying coffee and spending time with his family and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sam Escalera, sons Paul and Mario Escalera and his sweetheart Betty Kilgo. He is survived by his daughters Fallon Capshaw of Sherman and Donna Buster of Ft. Worth, as well as 7 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids. Services for Charles will be at Waldo Funeral Home and Cedarlawn Memorial Cemetery.
Family night will be Thursday June 4th from 6:00 PM -8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home located at 619 N. Travis St. in Sherman. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday June 5th at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial services at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery located at 5805 Texoma Parkway in Sherman with Pastor Nathan Cain officiating.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.
