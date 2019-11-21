|
On November 19, 2019, Charles Kenneth 'Speedy' Sanderson walked through the Gates of Heaven, his wife, Patsy Joan Sanderson was waiting to welcome him home.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Joan Sanderson, son, Don Urbonas, his parents, Foy and Alvis Sanderson, sister Tommie Bryson and her husband, Jerry Bryson, and many cousins who he grew up with and loved dearly.
Speedy, who got his nickname from his football playing days for the Yellowjackets is survived by: daughter, Kim Paschal and husband, Larry of Denison; daughter in law, Kathy Urbonas, son, Charlie Urbonas and wife, Annie of CA; Gene Cullison and wife, (daughter-in-law) Teri of Troy, TX; and his family at Blake Utter Ford Service Dept. whom he loved like his own.
Kenneth has eight grandchildren who he loved with all his heart: Whitney Wilson and husband, Parker of Pottsboro, Chelsea Paschal and Donnie Gabriel of Sherman; Tim Urbonas of California; Don Urbonas and wife, Nikia of CA, Linda Urbonas of Dublin Ireland; Billy Cullison of Troy, TX; Eddie Cullison and wife, Katie of CO, and Nick Urbonas of CA. He also had 18 great grandchildren.
Kenneth, loved God, his family and his country and he never met a stranger, he was always willing to help someone in need and did so with a giving heart.
Go rest high on that mountain son, your work here on earth is done. We love you, love you, love you!!!
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Raymond England and Pastor Ralph Turner officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019