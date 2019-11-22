|
|
|
Charles Kenneth 'Speedy' Sanderson, 88, of Denison, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedarlawn Memorial park. Rev. Raymond England and Pastor Ralph Turner will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Paschal of Denison; daughter-in-law, Kathy Urbonas; son, Charlie Urbonas of CA; Gene Cullison of Troy, TX; eight grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019