Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sanderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Kenneth "Speedy" Sanderson

Send Flowers
Charles Kenneth "Speedy" Sanderson Obituary
Charles Kenneth 'Speedy' Sanderson, 88, of Denison, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedarlawn Memorial park. Rev. Raymond England and Pastor Ralph Turner will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Paschal of Denison; daughter-in-law, Kathy Urbonas; son, Charlie Urbonas of CA; Gene Cullison of Troy, TX; eight grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -