Charles R. Schruhl passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was the oldest of three sons, born May 16, 1925 in Washington, DC to the late Lillian and Joe Schruhl. He married Wilberta (Andi) Anderson on Sept. 4, 1949. She proceeded him in death.
Charles served in WWII as a Navy carrier pilot. After being discharged as a Lieutenant JG in 1947, he attended The University of Illinois where he met Andi. There, he completed a degree in metallurgical engineering and went on the work for Alcoa. A job with Hitchcock Industries brought them to Sherman in 1979 and he retired in 1990. He and Andi enjoyed playing golf and tennis.
He is survived by his daughters: Kristyn and husband David Herron of Greenwood, IN and Sara Schruhl of Dallas, 2 grandsons: Matt and wife Amanda Herron of Indianapolis, IN and Brad and wife Jami Herron of Greenwood, IN; and 5 great-grandchildren Evan, Rylee, Grant, Violet and Olivia. He is also survived by brothers Don and wife Marge Schruhl of South Carolina and Joe and wife Kelly Schruhl of Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by Waldo Funeral Home. Condolences can be made online www.waldofuneralhome.com.