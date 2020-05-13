|
|
Graveside service for Charles Ray Lollis, 80, of Bonham will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Gum Springs Cemetery in the Carson Community of Fannin County under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Chaplain Jamey Childers will officiate. Charles passed away early Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Charles was born Aug. 16, 1939 in Pilot Point, Texas, the son of Haywood Western Lollis and Bernice Steward Lollis. He was a US Navy veteran. Charles married Dorris Cleo McAnear on Feb. 8, 1957 in Jacksboro, Texas, and she preceded him in death July 4, 2016. He was co-owner and operator of the Phillips 66 Service Station in Bonham for many years. Charles enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. He was preceded by his parents, a son, Charles Haywood Lollis and a brother, Johnny Western Lollis.
Left to cherish his memory are 3 sons, Johnny Ray Lollis and wife, Tina, and Donny Ray Lollis, all of Bonham, TX and George Western Lollis and wife, Theresa of Weatherford, TX; 2 daughters, Bernice Hughes and husband, Garry and Erna Lawhon and husband, Jay all off Bonham, TX; a sister, Shirley Smith of Nevada; 11 grandchildren, Jubal, Rusty, Natasha, Brittany, Bruce, Kathy, Summer, Nathaniel, Latasha, Chuck and Cody; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; extended family and friends
.You may sign the online guest register at www.wisefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 13, 2020