CHARLES ROY WITHROW SR.
Charles Roy Withrow Sr., 89, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Withrow is survived by his family, wife, Winifred Irene Withrow, sons, Charles R, Withrow Jr of Tom Bean, TX; Timothy Withrow of Denver, CO; and daughter Cynthia Withrow of Denison, TX.
Mr. Withrow was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
