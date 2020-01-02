|
Charles Wayne. Ruffins, age 64, of Denison, passed away Saturday, December 27, 2019 at the Homestead of Denison.
Mr. Ruffins is survived by his family, son, Jerome Ruffins, daughter, Julia Simon, sister, Belvely Hines, sister, Vivian Whitfield, and a host of grandchildren and nephews.
Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangement are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020