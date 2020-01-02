Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1955 - 2019
Charles Wayne. Ruffins, age 64, of Denison, passed away Saturday, December 27, 2019 at the Homestead of Denison.

Mr. Ruffins is survived by his family, son, Jerome Ruffins, daughter, Julia Simon, sister, Belvely Hines, sister, Vivian Whitfield, and a host of grandchildren and nephews.

Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com

Arrangement are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. and nephews.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
