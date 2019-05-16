Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Charles "Lightning" Russell


1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Charles "Lightning" Russell Obituary
Charles 'Lightning' Russell, 78, of Durant, Okla, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the Holmes Coffey Murray Chapel. Bro. Kerry Groce will officiate. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. May 16 at the Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his children, Pam Roberson of Red Oak, Mike (Shelley) Russell of Durant, Okla, Darryl (Jennifer) Russell of Denison, Kelly Davison of Durant, Okla, and Randall Russell of Durant, Okla; siblings, James Russell of Bennington, Okla, Vernon Russell of Durant, Okla, and Clovis Russell of Sherman; fifteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2019
