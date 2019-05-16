|
Charles 'Lightning' Russell, 78, of Durant, Okla, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the Holmes Coffey Murray Chapel. Bro. Kerry Groce will officiate. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. May 16 at the Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his children, Pam Roberson of Red Oak, Mike (Shelley) Russell of Durant, Okla, Darryl (Jennifer) Russell of Denison, Kelly Davison of Durant, Okla, and Randall Russell of Durant, Okla; siblings, James Russell of Bennington, Okla, Vernon Russell of Durant, Okla, and Clovis Russell of Sherman; fifteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2019
