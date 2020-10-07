Graveside services for Charles Thomas "Tommy" Keeton, 80, of the Duplex Community of Fannin County, Texas will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Duplex Cemetery under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Everyone welcome - masks worn at your discretion. Family will officiate. Tommy passed away Monday morning, Oct. 5, 2020 at his residence.

Tommy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Nan Keeton of the home, one son, John R. Keeton of Bonham, TX; two daughters, Keenan Keeton of Ivanhoe, TX and April Keeton Cope and husband, Pete, of Dallas, TX; two brothers, Kerry Keeton of Ivanhoe, TX and Dennis Keeton and wife, Wendy of Ivanhoe, TX; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the V.F.W Post No. 4852 in Bonham or the Duplex Cemetery Assn., c/o Elaine Gibbs, 559 CR 2125, Ivanhoe, TX 75447.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store