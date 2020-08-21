Charles Tuley, 89, left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on August 18th, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
Charles was born in 1931 at Prosper, TX, being the twelfth of twelve children born to Griffin Walker Tuley and Cora Jane Blocker Tuley. Charles married Edna Goldston on February 26, 1949 in Denison, Texas and had one daughter Deborah, whom survives him along with her husband Chester Perkins of Sherman, TX.
In 1963 Charles accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at a tent revival and soon after joined Forrest Avenue Baptist Church in Sherman, TX.
Charles and Edna enjoyed 45 years of marriage until she preceded him in death in 1994. Charles married Ava Dunham in 2009. They enjoyed almost 6 years of marriage until she also preceded him in death in 2015.
Charles joined the United States Navy in May of 1948 and served his country proudly until an injury prevented him from continuing. Mr. Tuley worked civil service at the former Perrin Air Force Base for 20 years. During this time he worked in the motor pool, eventually gaining the status of chief dispatcher. Through all of his accomplishments while there, he was most proud of the fact that he drove the school bus, transporting the children in base housing to Sherman where they attended school. Charles enjoyed spending time with friends and playing 42, but above all he enjoyed a good garage sale.
Charles was preceded in death by all of his siblings. Sisters: Emily Sauls, Lily Jay, Edna Morris, Laura Angle, Jackie Biby and Cookie Coonrod. Brothers: Preston, Bill, Martin, Marvin and Lee Roy Tuley.
Aside from his daughter and son in law, Charles is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends who will mourn his passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1PM, with services following at 2PM. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. Charles will be laid to rest next to his wife, Edna in the Van Alstyne Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, face masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.