SHERMAN–Funeral services for Charles Wayne Owens will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday November 14 at Waldo Funeral Home. Dr. Eddy Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery with Scott Osborn, Mark Owens, Ralph Nunley, Charles Phillips, David Coffer, and Jim Browning serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Owens and Matthew Wilson. Mr. Owens, 83, passed away Tuesday, November 10 in Sherman.
Charles was born March 31, 1937 in Pilot Point to the late Elmore and Rachel Mae (Godwin) Owens. He married Helen Harris on June 2, 1956 in Sherman. On May 2, 1975, he and Norma Driscoll were married in Sherman. Norma died December 23, 2013 and Charles remarried Helen on June 2, 2014. Mr. Owens worked from September 16, 1970 to September 30, 1995 for the Sherman Police Department. In retirement, he worked as a bailiff for the Grayson County Sheriff's Dept and as a security guard for Wilson N. Jones Medical Center. He also worked many years as a storm spotter for Grayson County.
Mr. Owens is survived by his wife Helen of Sherman; six children, Michael Owens of Sherman, Donna Nunley and husband Ralph of Colbert, Mark Owens and wife Stephanie of Pottsboro, Tim Driscoll and wife Ninfa of New Zealand, Lesa McCall and husband Jerry of Lavernia, and Jackie Tabor of Denison; ten grandchildren, Lindsay Owens of Denison, Charles Wayne Phillips and fiancé Brittani Newton of Sherman, Taylor Ellison and husband Josh of Pottsboro, Katelyn Carney and husband Tommy of Sadler, Teresa and Chris Smith of Hawaii, Norma Jean Driscoll of North Carolina, Mary Rose Seguerra of California, Matthew Wilson and fiancé Shawne Dunn of North Carolina, Krystal Kemp and husband Chance of Denison, and David Coffer of Dodd City; twenty-six great grandchildren; and one brother Ted Mullins of Calera.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Joseph and Sallie Godwin; and one brother, Sheridan Mullins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM Friday, November 13 at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, Lewy Body Dementia Foundation or the charity of the donor's choice
.