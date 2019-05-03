Lt. Colonel Charles William 'Chuck' Haney Sr., 87, of Greenville, died May 2, 2019 in Greenville. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Highland Terrace Baptist Church with Rev. Chet Haney and Rev. Carl Reimold officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at D/FW National Cemetery.

Lt. Colonel Haney was born December 16, 1931 in Marlin, Texas to Robert Randolph Haney, Sr. and Ruth Wood Haney. He married Glynda Lee Feril on November 22, 1958 in Waco, Texas. He was a Lt. Colonel in the United States Air Force and retired as Curriculum Director for Weatherford I.S.D. He was a member of Highland Terrace Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Dr. Chet Haney and wife, Terri of Greenville; daughter, Dr. Lori Ellison and husband, Dr. Robert of West Virginia; grandchildren, Amanda Reimold and husband, Carl of Caddo Mills, Sara Haley and husband, Joe of Royse City, Angela Butler and husband, Ben of Greenville, Hunter Ellison of West Virginia and Emmalee Ellison of West Virginia; and nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife and parents. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 3, 2019