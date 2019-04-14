Resources More Obituaries for Charles Purser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles William Purser

1971 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Funeral services for Charles William Purser, age 47, of Bonham, TX will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Altogo Baptist Church. Rev. Roger Berghouser will officiate. Interment will follow at Altogo Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 10:00 am. Mr. Purser passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 to Texoma Medical Center Denison, TX. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.



Charles William Purser was born in McKinney, TX on June 16, 1971 to Charles Lessie and Shirley Jean (Daniels) Purser. He was a welder in construction and a member of Altoga Baptist Church.



Left to cherish him memories are sister, Angie Justice and husband Johnny of Bonham, TX; nephews, Ricky McAdams, Jr. and wife Amanda and Mike Wood, Jr. and wife Kisha; nieces, Rosealetia Justice and Kimberly McAdams; great nieces, Angie Justice, Olivia McAdams, Gracie McAdams, Rebekah McAdams, Paisley McAdams, Mackenzie Strecker, Mylie Justice and Madyson Justice; great nephews, Colby McAdams, William McAdams and Joshua McAdams; brother-in-law, Ricky McAdams, Sr. lifelong friends, Timothy York and Steven Taylor and his beloved dog, Precious.



He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Daniel McAdams.



Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Wood, Jr., Colby McAdams, James McAdams, Cayne Bartoo, Caylen Bartoo and Ricky McAdams, Sr.



The family would like to give special thanks to Texas Oncology, Dr. Monte Jones and staff and friends who supported him.



To convey condolences or sign an online registry, please visit www.coopersorrells.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019