Charles William Slaughter Jr. (Bill) passed away Sunday October 11, 2020. Bill was born October 4, 1947 in Sherman, Texas to Joanne Cox Slaughter and Charles William Slaughter Sr. He received his Bachelor's degree from S.F. Austin College in Nachodoches, Tx where he also helped start a chapter of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. Upon graduation Bill joined the army and served for two years and was then honorably discharged. After the army Bill went to work in the oilfield where he was a Technical Service Representative (Mud Engineer) for 39 years. After retiring he enjoyed a more relaxed life closer to home. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and granddaughter, Evelyn Loustaunau. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Mary Jo, his two daughters Amy Loustaunau (Victor Loustaunau), Christina Bingham and grandchildren Christian and Amelia Bingham, Leon and Charlie Loustaunau.
A memorial gathering is being planned for early November 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.