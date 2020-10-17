1/1
CHARLES WILLIAM SLAUGHTER JR.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Slaughter Jr. (Bill) passed away Sunday October 11, 2020. Bill was born October 4, 1947 in Sherman, Texas to Joanne Cox Slaughter and Charles William Slaughter Sr. He received his Bachelor's degree from S.F. Austin College in Nachodoches, Tx where he also helped start a chapter of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. Upon graduation Bill joined the army and served for two years and was then honorably discharged. After the army Bill went to work in the oilfield where he was a Technical Service Representative (Mud Engineer) for 39 years. After retiring he enjoyed a more relaxed life closer to home. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and granddaughter, Evelyn Loustaunau. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Mary Jo, his two daughters Amy Loustaunau (Victor Loustaunau), Christina Bingham and grandchildren Christian and Amelia Bingham, Leon and Charlie Loustaunau.
A memorial gathering is being planned for early November 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
May the strength of the Lamb be with you in this time of grief.
Diana Christiansen
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved