|
|
Charley James Ellis, 86, of Sherman, TX passed from this life to his eternal home on May 23, 2020. Charley was born June 9, 1933 to Jacob Marshall and Mary Manning Ellis in Durant, OK. He married Ella Juanice Pledger January 24, 1953, in Lubbock, TX. He joined the United States Army and served two years in Ft. Lewis, WA before returning to Lubbock. Charley and Juanice had six children prior to Juanice passing away on July 5, 1972.
Charley later married Jerri Patterson Brownlow and the two moved to Sherman, TX. For several years they owned and operated Ellis Exxon and Ellis Auto Repair/Wrecker Service before, in 1987, Charley and Jerri retired to farm in Plains, TX. In 1998, they moved back to Sherman and he opened All Parts Wrecking Yard.
Charley's smile and personality would light up a room and his quick witt and humor would capture any audience. He loved to visit with people, going to singings at various church's of Christ, and he had a passion for teaching God's word.
Charley is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, five sisters, his wife and mother of his children Juanice, his wife Jerri, his oldest son Charley Ellis, Jr, a great grandson Owen Marshall Blomstedt, two sons-in-law: Jon Seeton and Roger Butler.
Charley is survived by his daughter Theressa Ellis Seeton of Ft. Worth, daughter-in-law Mary Ellis of Sherman, son David Ellis and wife Kathy of Sherman, daughter Debbie Ellis of Luella, daughter Barbara Ellis Butler of Paris, daughter Rebecca Ellis Blomstedt and husband Garret of Sherman, brother Gary Ellis and wife Elaine of Pickens, SC, sister Jessie Wright of Durant, OK, two step-sons Randy Brownlow and wife Nancy of Graham and Jerry Dale Brownlow and wife Jan of Lubbock. Numerous nieces and nephews, and Charley was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Home, 4312 W. Crawford St, Denison. Family night will be, at the funeral home, Tuesday, May 26th 6-8 pm. Services will be, 2 pm on Wednesday - May 27th, at Parkview Church of Christ 815 Dewey Ave Sherman, TX officiated by Jimmy Stegall. Song service led by David Ellis and obituary read by Justin Ellis. Burial following at Fairview Cemetery in Savoy, TX.
Pall bearers: Grandsons - Scott Ellis, Justin Ellis, Colton Blomstedt, Zachariah Alexander, son-in-law Garret Blomstedt, and family friend Steven McMillan.
Honorary Pall bearers (Currently active duty and unable to attend) Grandsons: U.S. Navy Senior Chief Chuck Harville and U.S. Army Sergeant Cody Blomstedt.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Charley's name, to Parkview Church of Christ.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020